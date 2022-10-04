CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — The Governing Board of Crawford County Mental Health Center has announced the appointment of Heather Spaur, MBA, PHR, as the new Executive Director effective November 1, 2022.

Spaur will assume the role of Executive Director, taking over for Michael Ehling who will be retiring November 1, 2022.

“I have had the privilege to serve families and children for over 35 years,” stated Michael Ehling. “I have had a blessed career walking with others in their struggles, pain, suffering, and desire to be well and experience healing. It is with gratitude that I complete this part of my life mission and look forward to what God has in store for the next phase of my life.”

As mental health service continues to evolve in Crawford County, Heather Spaur is confident in the direction Crawford County Mental Health Center is headed.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue the work put in place by Michael Ehling. Through CCBHC and the Crisis Stabilization Unit, we have an opportunity to expand mental health services to our community and build a strong collaboration with our community partners. We have a very dedicated and passionate workforce, and I am blessed to be able to work at an agency that is mission focused on improving the lives of those with mental illness and substance use disorders,” stated Spaur.

Crawford County Mental Health Center has been serving the mental health needs of Crawford

County since 1961, offering adult, children, crisis, and substance abuse services.