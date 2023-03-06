BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Country music legend Willie Nelson is hitting the road this spring with plans to perform in the Kansas City metro.

Willie Nelson & Family is set to perform on Saturday, May 20 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs.

With a career spanning more than seven decades, Nelson is expected to bring a hit-packed performance to the stage. The 89-year-old Grammy award winner will be joined by special guests Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan.

Fans can use the code AZURA to order tickets during the pre-sale event starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased through Ticketmaster.