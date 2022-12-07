KANSAS — The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas hosts Match Day each year to join in the celebration of the generous tradition of Giving Tuesday, a national day dedicated to giving and philanthropy. November 29, 2022 was the seventh annual Match Day event.

Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas (CFSEK) announces a record-breaking 2022 Match Day grand total of $269,793.46. Donations from community members totaled $218,793.46, and CFSEK provided an additional $51,000 in support over 36 local nonprofits.

“We have such an amazing and generous community,” said Devin Gorman, CFSEK Executive Director. “We appreciate the hundreds of individuals who donated on Match Day, and who are helping our local organizations continue the outstanding services they provide to our community.”

CFSEK officials say the contributions to the nonprofits will grow their endowed funds held at the Community Foundation, which will generate income annually to help them achieve their missions.

“Match Day continues to grow each year, and we sincerely thank the individuals and businesses in our community who understand the impact their gifts make,” said Gorman. “We are grateful to everyone who supports the mission of the Community Foundation and for making the choice to invest in the future of our Southeast Kansas community.”

Since the Community Foundation’s first Match Day in 2016, nearly $1.25 million in total contributions and matching funds have been given in support of local nonprofit organizations.