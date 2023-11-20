COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The federal government announces a $23 million settlement against Coffeyville Resources Refining and Marketing.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the settlement is in regards to violations occurring from 2015 through 2017. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates more than 2,300 excess tons of sulfur dioxide were emitted from the refinery’s flares during that time.

Sulfur dioxide is a pollutant that can make breathing more difficult.

As part of the settlement, Coffeyville Resources Refining and Marketing must spend at least $1 million on a project to benefit the public and environment of Kansas. Additionally, the company must build an approximately $9 million flare gas recovery system to reduce the refinery’s flaring.

The company will also pay more than $13 million in penalties to the federal government and the state of Kansas.