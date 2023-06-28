ARMA, Kans. — The City of Arma has released a notice for citizens regarding a planned power outage.
Due to substation repairs, Evergy will begin a scheduled power outage tonight, June 28th, at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 29.
Photo by Tolga Ulkan on Unsplash
by: Brooklynn Norris
Posted:
Updated:
