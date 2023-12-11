LENEXA, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is facing upgraded charges, including second-degree murder, in a hit-and-run crash in Shawnee that killed a 9-year-old child.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has now charged 25-year-old Matthew A. Jacobo with second-degree murder, failure to stop at a crash-known death, and possession of a firearm under the influence.

Police said Jacobo allegedly left the scene of the wreck, where prosecutors allege he was driving drunk. A K9 unit later found him to take him into custody. He’ll be back in court Thursday.

Jacobo was originally charged with DUI-aggravated battery and failure to stop at a crash-great harm, but the charges were amended Monday after 9-year-old Nolan Davidson died from the crash.

Family have arranged funeral services for the 9-year-old boy.

A visitation will be held at the Foundry Church in Lenexa on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Nolan’s celebration of life will be at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Near Nolan’s school, Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Lenexa, neighbors have been putting up items in tribute to the boy.

Up-and-down the roads, FOX4 saw ribbons around trees — all of them blue, which family indicated was Nolan’s favorite color. Signs and banners reading #NOLANSTRONG also dotted front yards.

The 9-year-old’s family shared this message online Thursday evening: “Nolan was surrounded by the love of close family members and church members at the time of his passing.

“Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven,” according to the statement.

“We have also chosen Nolan as a ‘Hero Donor’ in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need,” according to the statement.