CHANUTE, Kan. —Margaret Hollenshead has been living in Chanute since 1947.

Today — she turns 112 years old.

“Margaret now is the oldest living person in Kansas – which is incredible, anyway. And she’s like a landmark of our community,” said Barbie Baughn, Director, Credo Senior Living.

The festivities started with a party inside the Credo Senior Living with staff, family, and friends.

Following that, many cars lined up for a drive-through parade.

Participants came and passed, all while Mrs. Margaret sat and admired her supporters.

An official state proclamation was also presented to Mrs. Margaret.

“We’ve had a wonderful morning. I fixed her hair, and dressed her to make this a special day for her. And my sister’s here my brother and it’s special,” said Lynn Saylor, Margaret’s Daughter.

Mrs. Margaret studied music and taught four generations of students in Chanute.

“It’s been her life and she dedicated it to her children that she taught music to. It was wonderful,” said Saylor.

“Just a couple weeks ago, she had some students, some former students that came and they wanted to sing with her – so she sat at the piano and she instructed them. So, it was really nice,” said Baughn.

So — what’s the secret to her longevity?

Her youngest daughter, Lynn, says it’s cleaner food, and her rum and Coke.

“They ate better, less processed food, fresher – but her family lived to be in their 80s, her parents, and that was unheard of. So I think it’s a combination of all this. Rum and Coke is at the top,” said Saylor.

“So she drinks rum and Coke. She loves it. And she’ll ask ‘I’d like my rum’ – and we give that to her, every day she usually has one,” said Baughn.

Happy 112th birthday, Mrs. Margaret.