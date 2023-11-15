WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate the holidays this year with a gift box filled with items made right here in Kansas.

From the Land of Kansas is selling two holiday gift boxes this year.

The first box is the Konza Box. Its products include:

Honey (New Hope Farm & Apiary in Wellsville)

Beef Jerky (Pat’s Beef Jerkey from Liebenthal)

Lightly Salted Wheat Snacks (Wheatland Foods from Hays)

Hot Chocolate (Sunflower Fundraising Company in Olathe)

Kenzee’s Everything Sauce (MKC Kitchen LLC in Bazine)

Mustard (Grannies Homemade Mustard from Hillsboro)

A complimentary From the Land of Kansas branded leather coaster

The second box is the Ad Astra Box. Its products include:

Each box is $39.95 and can be shipped directly to the recipient with a handwritten note. Order online here.