WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found former Kansas lawmaker Michael Capps guilty of 12 of 18 counts in his federal trial over pandemic assistance loans.

Capps was accused of defrauding programs meant to help small businesses continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was originally indicted on 19 charges, but one wire fraud count was dropped before the trial began.

The jury received the case and began deliberations Monday. They returned to court Wednesday to continue deliberations, reaching a verdict shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Capps was found guilty of:

-1 count of false statement to a bank for a PPP loan

-1 count Bank fraud – PPP loan

-1 count of false statement to the SBA for an EIDL loan

-1 count of false statement to the SBA for an EIDL loan

-2 counts of wire fraud involving the Small Business Administration

-2 counts of Wire Fraud, Kansas Department of Commerce

-4 counts of Money Laundering

Sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 9:30 a.m.