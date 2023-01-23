TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than $40 million has been awarded to service providers in Kansas to extend high-speed internet across several underserved counties.

Cassie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, said a total of $44.5 million has been distributed to nine service providers to extend internet access to 18,468 locations in 15 counties. This will be the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.

Nichols said the CPF program provides funding to make broadband connections in critical areas of the state that don’t have access to high-speed internet. The $83.5 million total CPF investment and $42 million in matching funds will result in more than 24,500 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other public institutions being connected to faster, more reliable internet for the first time.

The counties targeted by this latest disbursement from CPF have as few as five locations per square mile, according to Nichols. Through CPF, these counties will have access to high-speed broadband.

“We appreciate the support the providers and local governments are committing to ensure that all Kansans have equitable access to affordable high-speed internet,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, Broadband Development director. “Supporting unserved and underserved communities across the state will continue to bridge the gap and provide a key resource for generations to come.”

In total, the Office of the Governor received 141 applications for projects with a price tag of $600 million. Out of these, 24 projects were funded. The following grant awardees and communities will benefit from the $44.5 million in CPF funds: