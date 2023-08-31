DODGE CITY, Kan. — Bridge projects across Kansas are getting a boost thanks to two local bridge improvement programs benefiting from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Thirty-five local and off-system bridge projects across the Sunflower State will receive a combined total of $42.3 million – which combined with matching funds from the awarded cities and counties, comes out to $48.8 million.
Governor Laura Kelly along with Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed announced the projects in Dodge City on Thursday.
KDoT’s Off-System Bridge program (OSB) awarded $20.5 million in Fiscal Year 2025 funds to 20 projects. The Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program (KLBIP) awarded $21.8 million in Fiscal Year 2024 KDOT funds to 15 projects – with 16 bridges to be replaced plus 12 more to be removed.
The list of recipients and project locations for KLBIP and OSB are below. A link to a map showing the projects can be found here. Allen, Bourbon, and Crawford Counties are a part of the 2025 Off-System Bridge Program Project Recommendations:
|Crawford County
|690th Avenue – 1.0 mile north, 0.7 mile east of Walnut over Little Walnut Creek Tributary
|$93,914
|10.4%
|$900,000
|Bourbon County
|60th Street – 5.9 miles south, 1.0 mile west of Uniontown over Hinton Creek Tributary
|$76,442
|7.7%
|$1,000,000
|Allen
County
|Nebraska Road – 0.5 mile south, 3.2 mile west of Moran over Elm Creek
|$70,982
|8.3%
|$850,000