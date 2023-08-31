DODGE CITY, Kan. — Bridge projects across Kansas are getting a boost thanks to two local bridge improvement programs benefiting from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Thirty-five local and off-system bridge projects across the Sunflower State will receive a combined total of $42.3 million – which combined with matching funds from the awarded cities and counties, comes out to $48.8 million.

Governor Laura Kelly along with Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed announced the projects in Dodge City on Thursday.

KDoT’s Off-System Bridge program (OSB) awarded $20.5 million in Fiscal Year 2025 funds to 20 projects. The Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program (KLBIP) awarded $21.8 million in Fiscal Year 2024 KDOT funds to 15 projects – with 16 bridges to be replaced plus 12 more to be removed.

The list of recipients and project locations for KLBIP and OSB are below. A link to a map showing the projects can be found here. Allen, Bourbon, and Crawford Counties are a part of the 2025 Off-System Bridge Program Project Recommendations:

Crawford County 690th Avenue – 1.0 mile north, 0.7 mile east of Walnut over Little Walnut Creek Tributary $93,914 10.4% $900,000

Bourbon County 60th Street – 5.9 miles south, 1.0 mile west of Uniontown over Hinton Creek Tributary $76,442 7.7% $1,000,000