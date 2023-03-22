WILSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department have identified the woman whose remains were discovered by hunters on March 16th, in rural Wilson County.

The woman has been identified as Stephanie M. Willard, 43, of Fredonia, Kansas.

Anyone who has had contact with Stephanie in the past three weeks has been asked to contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 379-3622.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the KBI website, here.