GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Blizzard conditions have closed 3 Kansas highways.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says high winds, low visibility, and snow-packed roads led to the closures of U.S. Highway 83 from Garden City to Oakley, Kansas Highway 25 between Lakin and Colby, and Kansas Highway 27 from Syracuse to Tribune.

I-70 has also been closed. For more on road conditions across the state visit kandrive.gov.

KDOT expects more highways to close as the storm system pushes through the area. They are urging residents to stay at home.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office reported that there was zero visibility shortly before noon Monday. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office says multiple crashes and stranded vehicles have been reported on U.S. 83 between Garden City and Oakley.

