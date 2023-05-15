HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ja Rule, known for his hit singles “Always on Time,” “Livin’ It Up,” and “I’m Real,” will perform at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Opening for Ja Rule will be Disco Lines.

Ja Rule has multiple Billboard chart toppers and has been nominated for two American Music Awards and four Grammy Awards with respective collaborators Lil’ Mo, Vita, Ashanti and Case. He’s sold more than 14.4 million units in the USA and has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

Access to tickets begins on Thursday, May 18, using the code “wonderful” starting at 8 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. Friday, May 19.

