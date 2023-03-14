BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A multi-platform publication dedicated to the love of food, recently made their picks public when it comes to the “best steakhouse in every state.“

The website, Mashed, stated, “While there are definitely some wonderful national steakhouse chains, there’s a good chance that your favorite steakhouse is a local eatery that knows the ins and outs of the region. That knowledge of the neighborhood is very difficult for a chain restaurant to replicate. With that in mind, we researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources.”

The foodie website’s pick for best steakhouse in Kansas goes to Van’s Steakhouse in Baxter Springs. Mashed.com gave the following reasons for choosing Van’s Steakhouse as “the best in Kansas.”

“While the tiny town of Baxter Springs, Kansas, is home to less than 5,000 people, be sure to make a detour to this blip on the map if you’re ever in the area. Van’s Steakhouse in Baxter Springs is the best steakhouse in Kansas — and it’s not particularly close. Their rib-eye steak gets good grades for its size and its freshness. Van’s Steakhouse also has a Smokey Mesquite Sirloin that has caused a lot of attention to be focused on this hole in the wall steakhouse.” Mashed.com — “Best Steakhouse In Every State”

Van’s Steakhouse: 2447 Military Ave. Baxter Springs, KS 66713

Leonard Vanlandingham is the owner of Van’s Steakhouse, and said he’s thrilled to have his restaurant chosen as “one of the best.”

“We’ve been around for a long time, and when people tell us how great we are, or how good our food is, it’s always a great feeling. We do our best to make customers happy and to keep them coming back for more, and it’s a nice feeling to know that our hard work is recognized,” said Vanlandingham.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, Van’s Steakhouse has a good online rating, especially on Facebook where a total of 32 reviews gives the Southeast Kansas restaurant 4.2 out of 5 stars. On Yelp, combined reviews give them 4 out of 5 stars.

Curious to know which steakhouse takes the top spot in your state? You can find Mashed.com’s pick for “best steakhouse in every state,” HERE.