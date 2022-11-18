WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) has shared a new photo of the baby chimpanzee that has stolen the hearts of the internet:

Baby Kucheza (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the SCZ announced the arrival of the baby via Facebook:

“It’s a BOY! Chimpanzee Mahale gave birth to a baby boy yesterday, Nov. 15, via C-section performed by Drs. Whisler and Chibry of College Hill OB-GYN along with the Zoo Veterinary team.”

According to the SCZ, Chimpanzee Mahale was laboring throughout the morning when the animal care team noticed changes in her progression. They made the decision to intervene surgically, and the baby was born at 12:48 p.m. via C-Section.

“Drs. Laura Whisler and Janna Chibry of College Hill OB-GYN were on hand to perform the cesarean section with the zoo’s veterinary team,” the SCZ said. “The pair have consulted with Sedgwick County Zoo veterinarians on all great ape pregnancies for the past decade — most recently delivering Sumatran Orangutan, Lily, via Csection in 2018.”

Due to low oxygen levels, the baby received treatment and bottle feedings from the animal care team before being reunited with his mom.

This is 28-year-old Mahale’s third baby, the zoo says.

According to the SCZ, this is an important birth for the chimpanzee population.

“Chimpanzees are listed as endangered, and wild populations are decreasing due to habitat loss and poaching for bushmeat,” the SCZ says.

On Thursday, Mahale was reunited with her baby, and the SCZ announced his name:

“Just in from the keepers: Mahale and Baby are doing amazing and our boy now has a name! Kucheza (koo-CHAY-zuh) means “play” in Swahili.”

The zoo also announced the arrival of another baby boy on Tuesday, a black-and-white eastern colobus monkey named Atlas.

