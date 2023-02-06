WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nurses with Ascension Via Christi-St. Joseph filed a petition to vote for unionization.

The petition was filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday. The petition covers all full-time, regular part-time, and per diem registered nurses, as well as acting, and full-time charge nurses at Via Christi-St. Joseph.

If approved, they would become the second to unionize in Wichita, joining their counterparts at Via Christi-St. Francis, who petitioned back in October and voted to unionize in early November, and joined National Nurses United (NNU), the nation’s largest and fastest-growing RN union.

There’s no indication yet when a possible vote could take place.