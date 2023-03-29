EMPORIA (KSNT) — Police made an arrest following school lockdowns in Emporia Wednesday morning.

Scott Stormont with the Emporia Police Department (EPD) reports that members of law enforcement were called March 29 to the area of 3302 West 18th Ave. on a report of a student carrying a handgun. The student was reportedly chased by the Emporia High School resource officer.

As officers arrived on the scene, they searched local businesses and vehicles, according to Stormont. As a precaution, the Emporia High School and Middle School (USD 253) were placed in a level 2 lockdown and several businesses followed suit, closing their doors as police continued their search.

The suspect was found and arrested as he was leaving the area in a vehicle, according to Stormont. The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Intake Center. Stormont said no one was injured during this incident and the weapon recovered from this was found to be a BB gun.

Stormont said a victim of an aggravated assault was also found in the area where the arrest was made.

If you have any information to share regarding this incident, you can reach out to the EPD at 620-343-4200. You can also make anonymous tips to Lyon County Crime Stoppers online by clicking here or by calling 620-342-2273.