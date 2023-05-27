WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Representatives from the Armenian Ministry of Defense were in south-central Kansas Friday.

They were guests of the Kansas National Guard touring the Kansas Veterans’ Home and Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Winfield. The group was there to learn about the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) and its mission to serve Kansas veterans.

The group learned how the facility operates and the services they provide. They also attended a presentation from the KCVAO Mobile Services Unit, which travels across Kansas to assist veterans with VA benefits and claims.

“The KCVAO was privileged and proud to share information about how we continue to pay tribute to and honor our Veterans through the many services we provide here in Kansas,” says Agency Director, Retired Brigadier General William Turner in a news release.

The delegation has spent the past four days in Kansas including a visit with Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam; Kansas State University Research and Extension, Kansas AgrAbility Project; and several area Veterans Service Organizations. For more information about the Kansas – Armenia State Partnership Program, click here.