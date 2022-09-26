WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8.

“Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016.

The event promotes a national call for adoption by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less.

“It has been a challenging year for our nation’s animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our fall’ Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

These Kansas shelters are just seven of the over 280 across the country participating:

Not every shelter may be participating in the full event. For more information, click here.