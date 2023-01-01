KANSAS — As we start another year, some states are also putting new laws into effect.

There are four new laws for the state of Kansas.

The first is the insurance licensure of pharmacy benefits managers bill. Starting today, a person cannot do business in Kansas without a valid license.

The second bill takes effect July 1st. It is the “Kansas Down Syndrome Awareness Distinctive License Bill,” which requires new license plates.

Those new plates can be issued after today

The third law takes effect today as the food sales tax will be reduced from 6.5 percent to 4 percent. That percentage will continue to drop in 2024 and 2025.

The last bill requires new types of license plates and reporting requirements for organizations sponsoring license plates.

It amends eligibility and vehicle registration laws for distinctive plates of military veterans with a disability or a person responsible for transporting a veteran with a disability.

It also creates license plates with and without the international symbol of access to physically disabled persons.

That bill takes effect July 1st, but the new plates can be issued after tomorrow.