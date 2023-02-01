Nearly 53,000 pounds of meat commonly used on charcuterie plates have been recalled over potential listeria contamination. (Getty)

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A recall on thousands of pounds of sausage products is impacting a supermarket chain in Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted the recall on Jan. 29, after 52,914 pounds of sausage products were recalled by Daniele International LLC of Rhode Island. The meat may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The USDA reports the sausage products were produced on various dates from May 23, 2022 through Nov. 25, 2022 and shipped to retail locations across the country on various dates from Dec. 23, 2022 through Jan. 17, 2023. Walmart confirmed that the products impacted 83 of its stores across Kansas by releasing a list of locations where the products were sold. To see more recent recalls from Walmart, click here.

The following products are included in this recall from the USDA:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell-by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell-by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell-by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

All products subject to the recall have the number “EST.54” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the USDA. The FSIS found the possible contamination issue during a routine inspection when listeria was discovered on surfaces the product came into contact with. There have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with these products yet, according to the USDA.

Eating food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can impact older adults, people with weak immune systems, and pregnant women and newborns, according to the USDA. While less common, people outside of these groups can also be impacted.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the USDA. The infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of newborns. Additionally, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weak immune systems can occur. The infection caused by listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

The FSIS reports it is concerned that some of the products could be in consumers’ refrigerators. Those who have purchased these products are urged to avoid eating them. The products should be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase.

If you have any questions about this recall, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or live chat with Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. To see the original recall announcement from the USDA, click here. If you are a consumer who needs to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, click here. To see photos of the impacted products, see the document below: