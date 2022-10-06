WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 8-year-old girl was the victim of a house fire in Independence, Kansas, on Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence at 4761 U.S. Highway 160 in Independence just after 2 p.m.

Deputies were advised by Cherryvale Rural Fire, Independence Rural Fire, Sycamore Rural Fire, and the City of Independence Fire & EMS that the structure was fully involved and that an 8-year-old girl was still inside.

Firefighters made their way into the residence to locate and rescue the girl. Once the girl was removed from the residence, she was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from Montgomery County, along with the Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office, were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. It is still under investigation.

“It is heartbreaking that a young girl tragically lost her life in this fire. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Sheriff Ron Wade. “I want to thank all of the Montgomery County Rural Fire Dist. 1 Fire Departments, Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department, Coffeyville Fire Department, American Red Cross Kansas, Montgomery County Emergency Management, and the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office for their efforts in putting the fire out and helping with the investigation.”

Out of respect to the family, the victim and her family will not be identified.