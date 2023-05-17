WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Coffeyville residents were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty charges.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Department of Agriculture served a search warrant at a rural Coffeyville home for animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office says they located and seized over 70 animals, including dogs, cats, birds, snakes, chickens, ducks, rabbits, and a lizard. Several others were found dead. None of the animals had food or clean water and were found living in their feces.

“The living conditions for these poor animals were deplorable and uncalled for. It was very clear these animals were not being taken care of; they were starving,” Sheriff Ron Wade said.

A veterinarian evaluated the animals. Many are now housed in shelters.

The two residents were booked on suspicion of cruelty to animals: failure to provide food/water/shelter and cruelty to animals: Knowingly kill or injure animals.

This case will be sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for charges.