WESTMORELAND, (KSNT) — Kansas is allocating $40.5 million to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state.
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the projects on Tuesday. The announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
“My administration is committed to improving Kansas’ transportation system, including city- and county-owned bridges in need of overdue repairs,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These bridge programs demonstrate how, by fostering partnerships among all levels of government, we can build a robust, responsive infrastructure system that provides efficient and safe transportation routes and boosts state and local economies.”
The amount awarded by the Kansas Department of Transportation to cities and counties more than doubles and triples local bridge improvement funds available in these programs as part of the existing Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE).
The announcement took place at the Pottawatomie County Law Enforcement Center in Westmoreland, just a few miles from one of the selected bridges.
The KDOT bridge improvement programs include approximately $137.5 million in BIL funds over the next five years.
The Off-System Bridge Program (OSB) has been expanded from $8 million in annual funding to $20.5 million. Twenty-two projects – with awarded funds ranging from $460,000 to $1.4 million – were selected for Federal Fiscal Year 2024. In total for this round, KDOT received 99 OSB applications requesting $83.8 million.
The Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program (KLBIP) has increased from $5 million annually to $20 million. For State Fiscal Year 2023, the 11 selected KLBIP projects will replace 10 deficient bridges and permanently remove seven deficient bridges from the local system. For this round of KLBIP selections, 114 applications were received with requests totaling more than $126 million.
“These local bridges are the lifeblood of many communities,” Secretary Lorenz said. “Most ag loads start in a field, are placed in a truck, and have to cross a county bridge to get to a state highway or rail line. Congratulations to these Kansas communities for partnering with KDOT and securing local matching funds that keep critical bridges open to the public and moving commerce.”
Both the OSB and KLBIP have similar-yet-different bridge eligibility requirements targeted for city and county bridges not on the state highway system and in need of replacement or repair. Funds for both programs are awarded through an application process and, in most cases, require a local contribution. KDOT uses selection criteria that include bridge condition, detour length, inability to carry legal loads, and past project history.
There are approximately 19,300 bridges on Kansas’ local road systems. About 26% – or 5,000 – of those bridges are in poor condition or unable to meet today’s weight and vehicle requirements.
To view a map of the projects, click here.
The list of recipients and project locations for OSB and KLBIP are below.
|Kansas – 2024 Off-System Bridge (OSB) Program Projects
|County
|Bridge Location
|Local Cost
|Local Cost %
|Total Funds Awarded (covering 100% of construction and CE)
|Brown County
|1 mile south of Fairview – carrying 220th west of U.S. 75
|$49,141
|7.9%
|$570,000
|Pottawatomie County
|Armstrong Road over Vermillion Creek – 2 miles north, 1 mile east of Havensville
|$147,423
|11.3%
|$1,160,000
|Wabaunsee County
|Fairfield Road over Hendricks Creek – 1 mile north, .2 mile east of Alma
|$89,546
|8.8%
|$930,000
|Chase County
|Main Street over Cottonwood River – .8 mile west of Cedar Point
|$125,583
|6.7%
|$1,740,000
|Geary County
|Old Milford Road – 3 miles north, 1 mile west of Junction City
|$94,460
|9.0%
|$950,000
|Jewell County
|1.3 miles south, 6 miles west of Mankato
|$185,863
|16.4%
|$950,000
|Ottawa County
|Laramie Road – west of Minneapolis
|$87,362
|4.7%
|$1,790,000
|Ellis County
|370th Avenue over Big Creek – 6 miles south, and 1 mile west of Walker
|$50,233
|4.0%
|$1,210,000
|Osborne County
|S 180th Avenue – 1 mile south, .7 mile west of Covert
|$49,141
|6.6%
|$700,000
|Phillips County
|Kiowa Road – 6.5 miles north, .5 mile west of Agra
|$50,233
|6.1%
|$770,000
|Rawlins County
|0.8 mile south, 2.2 miles west of Blakeman
|$44,773
|8.2%
|$500,000
|Rooks County
|2.2 miles south, 2.5 miles east of Plainville
|$44,773
|8.1%
|$510,000
|Smith County
|2.7 miles south, 7 miles east of Smith Center
|$50,779
|4.7%
|$1,040,000
|Chautauqua County
|0.6 mile south, 2 miles east of Cedarvale
|$60,061
|9.1%
|$600,000
|Labette County
|25000 Road, 4 miles east of Parsons
|$103,742
|9.8%
|$960,000
|Montgomery County
|1800 Road, 1.5 miles east of Coffeyville
|$70,982
|4.5%
|$1,490,000
|Butler County
|SW Prairie Creek Road over Eight Mile Creek – 1 mile east, 1.3 miles north of Rose Hill
|$147,423
|24.3%
|$460,000
|Kingman County
|SE 100 Street – 3.2 miles north, .2 mile west of Rago over Rose Bud Creek
|$27,301
|4.7%
|$550,000
|Pawnee County
|40th Avenue – 7 miles east, 4.5 miles north of Larned
|$60,061
|5.7%
|$990,000
|Reno County
|Victory Road over Little Arkansas River – .5 mile east, 2 miles south of Buhler
|$62,245
|7.1%
|$820,000
|Stafford County
|NE 130th Avenue – 7.1 miles north, 13.5 miles east of St. John
|$65,521
|5.2%
|$1,200,000
|Ness County
|2 miles north, 4 miles east of Beeler
|$87,362
|12.5%
|$610,000
|Totals
|$1,754,008
|7.9%
|$20,500,000
—
|2023 Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program Projects
|Local Government Agency
|Location
|Local Cost
|Local % Match Requirement
|Maximum KDOT Match Funds
|Funds for Bridge Removal
|Maximum Funds Awarded
|Atchison County
|314th Road over Deer Creek – 3.5 miles north of Atchison
|$127,313
|15%
|$930,000
|$90,000
|$1,020,000
|Cloud County
|190th Road over Republican River – 1.7 miles north, 4.4 miles east of Concordia
|$554,271
|10%
|$4,173,000
|$97,000
|$4,270,000
|Saline County
|McReynolds Road – 1 mile south, 1.5 miles east of Smolan
|$92,071
|15%
|$350,000
|$50,000
|$400,000
|Cheyenne County
|10 miles north, 3.5 miles west of St. Francis
|$ –
|0%
|$500,000
|$50,000
|$550,000
|Gove County
|3.4 miles north, 2.6 miles east of Quinter
|$22,933
|0%
|$450,000
|$ –
|$450,000
|Greenwood County
|1.6 miles west of Hamilton
|$ –
|5%
|$1,095,000
|$215,000
|$1,310,000
|Neosho County
|2 miles north of Chanute
|$2,237,968
|15%
|$5,400,000
|$ –
|$5,400,000
|Barber County
|Kingfisher Road – 3.1 miles north, 4.5 miles west of Hardtner
|$49,141
|0%
|$700,000
|$ –
|$700,000
|Barton County
|East Barton County Road – 2.9 miles east of Great Bend
|$209,369
|15%
|$1,000,000
|$ –
|$1,000,000
|Edwards County
|Q Road and 280th Avenue – 6.2 miles south, 1 mile east of Belpre
|$28,393
|0%
|$450,000
|$ –
|$450,000
|Hamilton County
|Road B – 1 mile south of Coolidge
|$283,926
|0%
|$5,450,000
|$ –
|$5,450,000
|$3,605,385
|$502,000
|$21,000,000