TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday, the first day of the 2024 legislative session, Governor Laura Kelly unveiled a new tax cut proposal.

The plan seeks to cut state property taxes, eliminate taxes on Social Security income, increase standard deductions, immediately axe the state sales tax on groceries and other household goods, double the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and create a back-to-school sales tax holiday, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

“As Kansans feel the pain of rising costs, it’s clear that we need to cut taxes,” Kelly said. “This plan provides relief for middle-class Kansans, is fiscally responsible, and keeps seniors and families in their homes – which is why it’s garnered bipartisan support. The other tax proposal out there – the flat tax – does relatively little for the middle class. Kansans have seen how reckless tax experiments work out, and they don’t want to go back to the days of four-day school weeks, crumbling roads, and crippling debt.”

Kelly was joined by bipartisan lawmakers Republican State Senator John Doll and Rob Olson, Independent State Senator Dennis Pyle and Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes.

Property Taxes

The plan would exempt the first $100,000 in state property taxes for all Kansan homeowners. According to the press release, the cut would save Kansans $100 million a year and Kansans would pay less than $20 per year in property tax.

“I congratulate Governor Kelly for including in her proposal raising the exemption for the 20 mill statewide school levy to $100,000 of appraised value,” House Democratic Leader Vic Miller said. “This is a great first step to providing long-overdue property tax relief to beleaguered Kansas homeowners.”

Social Security taxes

The next part of the plan seeks to eliminate state taxes on Social Security income. By axing Social Security taxes, Kansans could save more than $525 million in the first five years of the plan, according to the press release.

“Kansans work hard to be able to retire and should be able to enjoy that time without worrying about how to make ends meet,” said Senator Dennis Pyle, Kansas Senate District 1. “There’s no reason for Kansas to remain a state that taxes its retirees. I’ve signed onto this plan because eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits is a commonsense way retired Kansans can stay close to family and not feel the need to move out of the state for tax relief.”

Increasing standard deductions

Under the plan, standard deductions for Kansans would be raised, lowering taxable income and tax bills.

Single Kansans would see standard deductions raised from $3,500 to $5,000, head of households would see deductions raised from $6,000 to $7,500 and those filing as married would see an increase from $8,000 to $10,000.

Axe taxes on groceries, diapers and feminine hygiene products

The plan would see the sales tax on groceries and other products like diapers and feminine hygiene products axed by April 1, 2024 instead of in 2025, according to the press release.

“Kansans need us to deliver responsible tax relief that will help them afford their groceries and other necessities,” said Representative Brandon Woodard, Kansas House District 108. “The immediate elimination of the food sales tax is a commonsense plan that will put more money back into Kansans pockets now, instead of waiting until 2025.”

Child Care

The plan would double the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. The cut would save Kansans an estimated $18 million over three years, according to the press release.

“This is commonsense tax policy that will provide relief to all Kansas taxpayers. In particular, it will help more parents access affordable, high-quality child care,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes. “Child care is hard to find and hard to afford for too many Kansas families. That holds back moms and dads – and our economy. The child care tax credit included in this proposal is a win-win, helping employers attract better job candidates and ensuring all Kansans have the freedom to participate in our workforce.”

Back to school holiday

The plan would see a four-day-tax-free holiday in August which would remove sales tax on clothing, school supplies, computer software, computers and computer supplies. The holiday would save Kansans an estimated $15 million in three years, according to the press release.

“Our students must have the tools necessary to succeed in the classroom and be productive members of society and our workforce,” said Senator John Doll, Kansas Senate District 39. “Creating the sales tax holiday on school supplies and goods ensures Kansas students are prepared for a new school year and all their future may hold.”

To read a full copy of the plan, click here. For a copy of Kelly’s remarks click here. For estimates on the financial impact of the plan, click here.