KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday there were no Powerball Jackpot winners, but there were two lucky lower-tier winners from Kansas.
The two winners from Kansas won $50,000 each. There were 88 tickets sold across the United States that won $50,000 prizes.
The Monday drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million.
Since nobody won the Powerball jackpot Monday, the total has now reached $1 billion. This is only the third time the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion.
The next jackpot drawing is on Wednesday, July 19. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. eastern.