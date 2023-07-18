KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday there were no Powerball Jackpot winners, but there were two lucky lower-tier winners from Kansas.

The two winners from Kansas won $50,000 each. There were 88 tickets sold across the United States that won $50,000 prizes.

The Monday drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million.

Since nobody won the Powerball jackpot Monday, the total has now reached $1 billion. This is only the third time the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion.

The next jackpot drawing is on Wednesday, July 19. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. eastern.