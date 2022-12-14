LENEXA, Kan. — A 16-year-old motorcyclist was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Lenexa Tuesday night.

Lenexa police officers responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck just after 8:40 p.m. at Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive, just north of K-10 Highway.

Police said preliminary investigation into the crash indicates that the driver of the truck was northbound on Woodland Road and was making a left turn on Falcon Ridge Drive.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Woodland Road and struck the side of the truck as it was turning, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Ethan Long, 16, of Olathe. He was wearing a helmet, according to police.

Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.