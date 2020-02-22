Kansas needs Foster Parents

KANSAS — An increasing number of children entering the fostercare system in Kansas is creating a need for more foster parents.

More than 7,500 children are currently under state custody.

Family Services professionals say foster homes can provide a safe and stable environment for children who cannot be with their biological families for various reasons.

TFI Family Services took over the foster care system from the KVC Kansas organization back in October.

And, TFI staff say they will provide classes for those who are interested in becoming foster parents.

Crystal Walker, TFI Family Services:”There are so many children without places to go. There’s more children coming into care than the homes that we have available so that means group homes, things like that we don’t want them to go into. We want them to be able to go into a safe and stable environment while they’re away from their biological parents.”

Walker adds, while they’re always looking for families to care for foster children, they are also looking for people to work with TFI Family Services to help with everyday needs.

More info can be found here.

