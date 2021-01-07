Kansas member of congress contracts covid-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Kansas congressman tests positive for the coronavirus.

Congressman Jake LaTurner was at the capitol in Washington D.C. for the Electoral College proceedings at the time. He didn’t have any of the symptoms of the virus, but was tested as part of routine travel guidelines.

Once the result came back positive, he did not return to the house floor. LaTurner is currently under quarantine. He was elected to the Kansas Second Congressional District seat in November and was just sworn in last week.