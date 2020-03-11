Kansas may add Susan B. Anthony Day as state holiday

KANSAS — Kansas could soon be celebrating a new state holiday.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would make February 15th Susan B. Anthony Day.

Susan B. Anthony was an activist that fought for a woman’s right to vote.

The day would celebrate her birthday and her work.

Rep. Rui Xu, (D) Westwood, said, “I think we’re all aware of her work in terms of the women’s suffrage movement and just recognizing how important it is that women can vote and do vote.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment.

The bill is still being discussed in committee, but lawmakers believe it will pass through the legislature easily.