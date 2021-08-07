Kansas man’s body found a day after he went under water and never resurfaced

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) – The body of an Independence, Kansas man who jumped off a boat and never resurfaced has been found.

The incident happened Friday night shortly before 7 pm.

Authorities say Thomas Crittenden went underwater at the Elk City Lake State Park swimming area in Montgomery County.

Several surrounding fire departments, Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Warden division, as well as several citizens and their boats assisted in the recovery effort.

Crittenden’s body was found around 5:30 Saturday evening.

This is the second drowning at elk city lake this year.