COLUMBUS, Kans. — A Columbus, Kansas man pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. 30-year-old Mark Hopkins, II entered his plea in Cherokee County Court today

Charges stem from a June 2020 incident at Northwest 19th and Cardinal Lane, between Columbus and Scammon. When authorities arrived at the home that morning, they found the bodies of 27-year-old Blaze Swank and 19-year-old Kylan Shook. Both had been shot.

Hopkins will be sentenced on December 27th.