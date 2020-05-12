Kansas man arrested for shooting at a residence and eluding deputies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ks. — On Monday, May 11th, deputies were dispatched to the area of 58 Road and County Road 3900 for a report of a silver Chevrolet vehicle shooting a firearm towards the residence at 3616 County Road 2900 in Independence, Kansas.

Deputies responded to the area and began to follow the directions of a reporting person that was following the vehicle and on the phone with dispatch. When the vehicle was spotted, a traffic stop was initiated and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, deputies observed the driver throwing things from the vehicle. The pursuit came to a stop at the intersection of CR 4150 and Coffeyville Ave in Independence.

A male, identified as Joseph Marshall,37 of Independence exited the driver seat of the vehicle and was detained. There was also a female passenger in the vehicle that was detained and later released with no charges.

Deputies began to search the area where they witnessed the driver throwing items from the vehicle and located a firearm in the ditch.

Charges towards Marshall include fleeing and eluding officers, driving under the influence, unlawful use of a firearm, and more.

Sheriff Wade would like to thank the Deputies for their diligent work on this case as well as the other agencies that were involved. Sheriff Wade would like to thank the reporting person for staying on the line with Dispatch and giving good directions so this vehicle could be located.