COLUMBUS, Kans. – As part of a seven month investigation, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a Columbus man on Friday on federal charges involving the production of child pornography.

Deputies arrested Joel Cypert, 35, on a federal arrest warrant from the United States District Court for the District of Kansas. Cypert is accused of using a 10 year old Columbus girl in the production of child pornography.

“In April our detectives started this investigation, at which time they seized potential forensic evidence for analysis,” said Cherokee County Sheriff, David Groves. “Our office coordinated investigative efforts with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigators.”

The federal criminal complaint charges Cypert with one count of sexual exploitation of a child in the production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Deputies seized Cypert’s cell phone and following the completion of the forensic exam of the evidence, authorities issued the federal arrest warrant.

“He will remain in our custody until he is transferred to the custody of the United States Marshal’s Service,” Groves said.