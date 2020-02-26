Kansas makes it easier to get driver’s license back after suspension

KANSAS — Kansas lawmakers are making it easier to get your driver’s license back after a suspension.

The Kansas House passed a bill that would do three things:

Waive the fee to check if you are able to re-instate your license.

Charge a flat $100 fee to reinstate your license.

And, if caught driving with a suspended license, only 30 days will be added to the suspension compared to 90 days.

Representative Stephen Owens, (R) Hesston, said, “The whole premise is, let’s make it easier for people that have paid their debt to society, to be able to get to and from work and take care of their family.”

Lawmakers feel this will help reduce the more than 200,000 suspended licenses the state says there are in Kansas.