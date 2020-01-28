Kansas introduces bills which would make discrimination based on hair texture or style illegal

TOPEKA, Ks. — A Kansas bill has been introduced that would make it illegal to discriminate based on hair texture or style.

The CROWN Act stands for ‘Creating A Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

It has been passed in three US states and Senator Olethe Faust Goudeau is looking to add Kansas to that list.

She says she has heard many stories of hair discrimination in Kansas and nationally.

Senator Olethe Faust-Goudeau, (D) Wichita, said, “They have a right to look the way that they look or wear their hair the way that it naturally grows.”

The CROWN Act bill has been introduced to the Kansas Senate.

A hearing on the bill is scheduled for tomorrow.