Kansas maintains low unemployment rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For the second month in a row, Kansas has maintained the lowest unemployment rate the state has seen in 40 years.

The Kansas Department of Labor’s November 2019 Labor Market Report shows the state received a 3.1% unemployment rate. This is a decrease from the 3.3% rate from November 2018.

“We have continued improvement over job growth, and we’re still low in employment rate, but also acknowledging that there’s always room for improvement,” Labor Secretary Delía García said. “Even though being at this low, there’s always opportunity.”

Department Senior Labor Economist Tyler Tenbrink said in a statement that the decrease has mostly been in the transportation equipment manufacturing industry after workers returned from being on strike in October.

There are currently 46,958 unemployed individuals in Kansas, and 1,446,194 employed.

Since November of 2018, Kansas has gained 16,800 non-farm jobs and 11,800 private-sector jobs.