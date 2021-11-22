Kansas Magistrate Judge Samuel Marsh to retire

COLUMBUS, Kans. — You can call 2021 the “swan song” for a southeast Kansas judge.

Magistrate Judge, Samuel Marsh will officially retire on December 31st. He was appointed to his position in 2015 — and has represented the 11th judicial district — which entails Cherokee, Crawford and Labette Counties.

Before being named a judge in 2015, Marsh had a private practice in Columbus for 15 years. He says he plans to spend his retirement raising cattle on his family farm and spending more time with his dogs. He also hopes to open a canine rescue shelter.