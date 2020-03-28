Kansas Lottery Extends Suspension of State Casino Operations

TOPEKA, KAN. – The Kansas Lottery has announced it is extending the temporary suspension of state-owned casino gaming until further notice. This is an extension of the Kansas Lottery’s March 17, 2020 decision to temporarily suspend state-owned casino gaming.

The decision was made following Governor Laura Kelly’s March 24, 2020 executive order to ban gatherings of more than 10 people based on updated guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and modeling from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showing a possible sharp increase in Kansas cases by the end of March. Additionally, local governments, including Sumner and Wyandotte counties, have issued stay-at-home orders for 30 days.

The four casinos in Kansas with state-owned gaming are the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas Crossing in Pittsburg, Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, and Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City.

The health and safety of casino guests and employees continues to be of the utmost importance. The Lottery understands the impact this decision has on players and employees, but the State is dedicated to doing its part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas communities.

The Kansas Lottery and casino managers are evaluating the COVID-19 situation weekly, and will continue complying with government recommendations for operational procedures. For more information on COVID-19, please see the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm.