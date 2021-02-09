Kansas looking to improve unemployment system

KANSAS — Kansas lawmakers are exploring long-term fixes to the state’s unemployment system.

Lawmakers heard from supporters of a bill to revamp the state’s unemployment system. The bill would look into adjusting tax rates for employers, who are expecting a spike in taxes due to unemployment fraud in the state. It would also start a project to update the computer system for the state’s unemployment office, a project that would be completed in 2022.

Rep. Sean Tarwater, (R) Stilwell, said, “The most important part about this bill is to get it right. It’s been 40 years in the making, so it’s time to get it right.”

Wednesday, lawmakers will hear from opponents of the bill.