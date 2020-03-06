Kansas looking to change Sunday alcohol sales

KANSAS — Currently in Kansas, alcohol of any kind is not allowed to be sold until noon on Sundays. Now, after push-back from some store owners and Kansans, lawmakers are considering a time change.

Under a new proposed bill, stores would be able to sell alcohol beginning at 9 a.m. on Sundays.

However, after hearing testimony on the bill, lawmakers are considering changing that to 10 a.m. on Sundays, two hours prior to the current start time.

Store owners in support of the bill say it will help create equality with neighboring states that have earlier alcohol sale times.

They also say customers want this change.

Bob Alderson, Casey’s General Store, said, “Our customers have been asking for this. They’d like to get an earlier start on family picnics, going to watch softball games and other things like that.”

There were no opponents to this bill at the committee hearing.

The bill is anticipated to be discussed again next week, where more changes may be made.