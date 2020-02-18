Kansas looking to assure foster children attend school

KANSAS — Nearly 8,000 Kansas children are in foster care.

But there’s no system to make sure they go to school and eventually graduate.

Children in the foster care system are often bounced from home to home and therefore, from school to school. Now some Kansas lawmakers are looking to make sure those kids are successful.

The Senate Committee on Education is looking at a bill that would require the Department for Children and Families and the State Board of Education create a yearly report on how foster kids are performing in school. This includes data like graduation rates, grades, and standardized test scores as well as how many students were suspended or expelled that year.

Senator Molly Baumgardner, (R) Louisburg, said, “I feel that once we start to glean that information, we are going to be better positioned to put into place interventions so that the schools are really able to help the kids that are in foster care with their academic, as well well as their social and emotional needs.”

Senator Molly Baumgardner says the committee is also considering waiving tuition fees for high school students in foster care that are also taking college courses.

The hearing for this bill will take place tomorrow here at the statehouse.