Kansas legislators reflect upon 2019, look towards 2020

KANSAS — As Kansas Governor Laura Kelly reflects on her first year in office, Southeast Kansas Legislators share how her policies shaped the region.

State Representative for the third district, Monica Murnan, says there is a lot of work to be done locally.

But she believes they are on the right track.

Representative Murnan says the governor is working to stabilize rural communities by means of developing housing, infrastructure, and supporting hospitals.

And by looking specifically at her region, she believes that investment is key to the prosperity of Southeast Kansas.

Monica Murnan (D), Ks. State Rep. District 3, said, “We have so many opportunities. But we also have so many strengths. I hope that we can work as a delegation to address not just those issues that are very far right or very far left but those issues that impact our constituents every day. Those issues of ensuring family can be happy and healthy and live the way they want to live in southeast Kansas.”

The Kansas legislative session is set to start back up on January 13th.