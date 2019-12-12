Kansas legislators already looking towards 2020

KANSAS — Weeks before the Kansas legislature meets for the 2020 session, many topics are on the table for southeast part of the sunflower state.

Kansas representative of the third district, Monica Murnan, says one of the items topping her agenda for the new year is Medicaid expansion.

Additionally, she says she will be advocating for the state to provide funds to Southeast Kansas projects like local non-profits and cities that would like their own municipalities.

State leaders will also discuss early childhood care — they’ll look at research conducted on children ages zero to five in hopes of discovering how the state can better their education.

Monica Murnan (D), Kansas State Rep. District 3, said, “With that information that has been gleamed will give us direction on how to lay the budget out as well as how we can make sure we are bringing all communities along at the same time because we know that no matter where a child lives those early investments are critical and they will have long term impact.”

Kansas state legislators will hold their first session in 2020 on Monday, January 13th.