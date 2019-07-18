Kansas leaders unveil new charging spots for electric car drivers

KANSAS – Electric car drivers don’t have to worry as much about getting stranded on the Kansas Turnpike.

Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly and various transportation officials unveiled three new locations to recharge. The ceremony was held at the Topeka location, Lawrence and Towanda are the other charging spots.

Each location will include a normal charging station as well as two fast charging stations, that can fill up a car in under 30 minutes. It’s a government partnership with Westar Energy who already has more than 2,000 spots to charge up in the state. It says the new locations are about convenience.

“To take major corridors where hundreds of thousands of people travel every month, and to electrify them so that folks that have electric vehicles can pass between Kansas City, Lawrence, Topeka, Wichita, it’s a big deal and it’s a sign of things to come on the turnpike.” Chuck Caisley, Westar Energy Chief Customer Officer

Caisley says the price won’t be higher like gas is on the turnpike. It’s the same price as any location in the Westar Clean Charging Network.