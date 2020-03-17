Kansas lawmakers working to pass budget before adorning due to covid-19

KANSAS — The coronavirus hasn’t impacted the operation of the Kansas state government.

The one thing lawmakers are required to do each year is pass a state budget.

This is usually one of the last things done before session ends.

However, due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, this year is different.

Lawmakers from both the House and Senate are pushing to get the state budget passed so that if the government gets shuts down due to the coronavirus, the state has a budget plan in place.

Some house lawmakers want to quickly pass a bare necessities budget.

Rep. Tom Sawyer, (D) Wichita, said, “If things get really bad and we can’t come back, at least with the base budget passed, schools can continue to operate, the roads can get fixed, prisons can go on, you know, state government can continue to function.”

However, the Senate feels differently from the house, wanting to take more time and work through disagreements between the house and senate budgets before coming up with a final budget plan.

Sen. Anthony Hensley, (D) Topeka, said, “At the end of the day, I think we need to pass a budget in a bi-partisan manner and then adjourn.”

Lawmakers from both sides say they want keep Kansas on track, despite the virus’ impact.

Senator Jim Denning, (R) Wichita, said, “Things can change very quickly, but we’re prepared to make a quick decision and pivot at any given time.”

And as Senator Denning said, things are changing very quickly here at the statehouse.