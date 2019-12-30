Kansas lawmakers want stronger law on mental health coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A bipartisan group of Kansas lawmakers is proposing a measure aimed at making sure that health insurance companies don’t skirt a state law for ensuring that they cover mental health services.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Democratic state Sen. Tom Holland of Baldwin City and Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg outlined details during a recent Statehouse news conference.

The measure would strengthen a state law requiring health insurance companies to cover mental health services in line with how they cover medical care.