Kansas lawmakers pass transportation plan

TOPEKA, Ks. — Kansas lawmakers worked to pass the new state transportation plan tonight.

The goal was to quickly pass the plan, in case the government is shut down due to the coronavirus.

The plan designates state road and transportation funding for the next 10 years.

The Senate and House passed two separate versions of the plan.

Some house lawmakers felt that the vote was rushed.

Rep. Brett Parker, (D) Overland Park, said, “We had this nice long bi-partisan process to build a plan with lots of buy-in, and then at the last minute, Thursday of last week, there was a massive amendment that changed the plan pretty radically.”

From here, representatives from both chambers will meet to resolve disagreements and draft a final bill.

House members are hopeful this process will fix the issues with the plan.