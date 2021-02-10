Kansas lawmakers hold final hearings on rework of unemployment system

KANSAS — Lawmakers in Topeka held their final day of hearings on a bill to revamp the state’s unemployment system.

Lawmakers heard from the Kansas Department of Labor, sharing their thoughts on the bill. But, amid the hearing, concerns of fraudulent activity in the state’s unemployment system took center stage.

The Kansas Department of Labor fielding questions from lawmakers hungry for answers on fraud and identity theft concerns that states are experiencing nationwide, and here in Kansas.

Rep. Kristey Williams, (R) Augusta, said, “We don’t understand how the mistake could have gotten that big.”

Rep. Stephanie Clayton, (D) Overland Park, said, “I really for one would be curious to see a lot of these workings, and to see it first-hand.”

Lawmakers held a hearing for a bill to make changes to the state’s unemployment system, like updating the state labor department’s computer system, and helping aid employers that are expecting increasing tax rates from jobless and fraudulent claims.

Brett Flaschbarth, KDOL Deputy Secretary, said, “Every time there is a sharp increase in unemployment claims, there is a sharp increase in fraud.”

A communication spokesperson for the department says they have not been breached, but the deputy secretary addressed concerns lawmakers mentioned about past fraud and identity theft in the hearing today.

Rep. Sean Tarwater, (R) Stilwell, said, “There’s been news reports with visual evidence of being able to type in social security numbers, and download self-populated information. Have you looked at getting the word out, or getting warning out?”

“The preliminary information we have from all of our security officials is that there was not an actual breach, such that would trigger broad reporting requirements,” said Flaschbarth.

While, the department says the issue’s been resolved, and there should be no impact to unemployment claimants going forward, some lawmakers fear for those that may have had their information accessed.

So, cracking down on fraud is one of the focal points for lawmakers as they work the bill. But, the fiscal note has been a concern. With some lawmakers receiving quotes of $700 million in estimates for how many fraudulent claims have been paid out.

“We are taking our time with the bill, we are involving all stakeholders, and I’m sure we will have a more solid fiscal note when it comes to that,” said Clayton.

Lawmakers say this bill is a long-term fix to these issues. Lawmakers plan to work the bill in committee next week. In the meantime, they’re asking for Kansans to reach out to them for help to get in contact with the department.